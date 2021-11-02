(Bloomberg) -- Greece announced new Covid-19 measures targeting the unvaccinated as daily infections hit their highest level since the pandemic began.

From Nov. 6, those who haven’t been jabbed but want to attend their place of work must undergo two rapid tests a week instead of one -- paid for themselves. To enter most stores, banks and restaurants, they’ll need to present a negative rapid or PCR test.

Fines for businesses that don’t comply will double, starting at 5,000 euros ($5,791) and a 15-day suspension of operations. Tests won’t be needed for supermarkets and pharmacies.

“The restrictions will apply to unvaccinated people because they’re much more at risk than the vaccinated,” Health Minister Athanasios Plevris said Tuesday in a televised statement.

Greece reported 6,700 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours -- breaking the record for the third straight day. Hospitalizations are also rising.

With shots readily available to protect people, the government has made it clear there’ll be no repeat of the earlier lockdowns that parts of eastern Europe have recently begun to impose again to counter the latest pandemic wave.

“We can’t go to more severe restrictive measures than those that existed before the vaccines,” Plevris said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.