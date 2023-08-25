(Bloomberg) -- Greece’s fire service found a man’s body in the Dadia forest in Evros, according to a statement posted on its website.

The announcement came three days after authorities found 18 bodies in the same forest, where wildfires have been burning since Saturday. With more than 72,000 hectares burnt, the Alexandroupolis wildfire in Evros is the largest on record in the EU.

In addition to human losses, the fires have also destroyed beehives and livestock, as well as animal feed and agricultural machinery.

Today’s discovery in Evros brings this summer’s death toll to 25. Greek authorities found four bodies after previous July and August wildfires, and two firefighting pilots were killed last month after their plane crashed on the island of Evia following a water drop.

