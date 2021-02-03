(Bloomberg) -- A Greek-led organized-crime group that stole more than $14.4 million from U.S. banks has been dismantled in a cross-border operation by three international law-enforcement agencies.The criminal network comprised mainly of Greek nationals was involved in fraud and money laundering, according to a statement from European Union agency Europol.

Cops in Austria, Greece, Spain and the U.K. arrested 105 suspects, while 87 bank accounts containing about $1.5 million and 14 luxury cars were seized in the operation coordinated by Europol and led by the Spanish National Police and U.S. Secret Service.More than 50 American-based banks fell victim to fraud, after the crime network made transfers to their accounts from different locations in the EU, Europol said. The banks subsequently handed out debit and credit cards for those accounts.

