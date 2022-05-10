(Bloomberg) -- Greek inflation soared beyond 10% for the first time since 1995 as Russia’s war in Ukraine heightened already spiking energy costs.

A national gauge of consumer prices jumped 10.2% from a year ago in April, the highest since February 1995, driven by electricity and fuel, as well as goods including vegetables and transport, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said Tuesday. European Union-harmonized inflation reached 9.1%.

Like other European nations, Greece is trying to ease its cost-of-living squeeze with fiscal measures to help households and business. Power bills have been subsidized since September and 3.2 billion euros ($3.4 billion) of extra support was unveiled last week.

The government also plans to temporarily keep increases in global costs for natural gas out of electricity bills, offsetting as much as two-fifths of the per-kilowatt-hour price advances for consumers, firms and farmers.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.