Greek Minister Says There's Evidence of Arson Behind Wildfire

(Bloomberg) -- There’s evidence arson could have caused a wildfire that killed at least 82 people near Athens this week, according to a Greek minister.

Greece’s fire service is investigating the evidence from satellites and ground inspections, Alternate Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas said in a press conference late Thursday.

