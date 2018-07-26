Jul 26, 2018
Greek Minister Says There's Evidence of Arson Behind Wildfire
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- There’s evidence arson could have caused a wildfire that killed at least 82 people near Athens this week, according to a Greek minister.
Greece’s fire service is investigating the evidence from satellites and ground inspections, Alternate Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas said in a press conference late Thursday.
