(Bloomberg) -- Greece’s center-right New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is likely to succeed Alexis Tsipras as prime minister after preliminary results showed the former banker scored a clear victory in Sunday’s national election.

New Democracy won 39.8% of the vote, with around 27% of the votes counted, according the interior ministry, compared with 31.5% for Tsipras’s Syriza party. New Democracy will have at least 154 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament, the results showed.

