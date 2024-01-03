(Bloomberg) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis began the year with a minor overhaul of his cabinet, with the main change coming at the citizen protection ministry following a recent spate of violence at sporting events.

Michalis Chrisochoides, who had been serving as health minister, returns as citizen protection minister, Government Spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said Wednesday at a news conference broadcast on Greek television.

Chrisochoides previously held the post, which includes oversight of the national police, until August 2021 in the Greek premier’s first administration, as well as in previous governments.

Violence at a volleyball match in December included assailants firing naval flares directly at police, inflicting fatal injuries on a 31-year-old officer.

That followed clashes in Athens in August between supporters of local team AEK and Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb on the eve of a European qualifier, which resulted in the death of a 29-year-old AEK supporter.

Adonis Georgiadis, until now the labor minister, will take over as health minister, a position he held in 2014, Marinakis said. Domna Michailidou, who was deputy education minister, replaces Georgiadis.

--With assistance from Sotiris Nikas.

