(Bloomberg) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday to seek EU support after last week’s floods that left at least 15 dead and destroyed farmland and villages.

“I’m sure Europe will financially support our country,” Mitsotakis said Sunday evening from Larisa, one of the cities affected by the storm Daniel in central Greece. Europe spends a lot for the region’s green transition but not much to address the imminent impact of climate change, he said.

The storm affected some 72,000 hectares (278 square miles), destroying agricultural land, roads and bridges, and flooding whole villages. The Thessalia region was the most badly hit area with livestock drowned and entire crops of cotton, corn, tomatoes and apples destroyed.

The main highway between Athens and Thessaloniki, the country’s second-largest city, remains closed and power hasn’t been restored in several areas. Authorities are moving fast to collect, bury or burn thousands of dead animals to prevent the spread of disease.

