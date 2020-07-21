(Bloomberg) -- Greek shares fell the most in more than a month on reports that Turkey will send a seismic survey ship to an area Greece says is part of its continental shelf.

The Athens Stock Exchange General Index declined 2.3% on Tuesday, the biggest decline since June 11. It was down as much as 3.5% during the session.

Turkey will carry out the surveys until Aug. 2, while Greece’s armed forces are on standby monitoring for Turkish movements, state-run Athens News Agency reported.

The prospect of tensions weighed on sentiment, said Alexandros Malamas, a trader at Piraeus Securities in Athens.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged Turkey to end its drilling off the coast of Cyprus, saying the European Union must deliver a “clear” response to any such activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

“This is the condition for there to be any future-oriented dialog between the European Union and Turkey,” Maas told reporters in Athens during a visit on Tuesday. “There is a great deal of unity on this.”

While Greece is willing to enter into discussions with Turkey on a range of bilateral issues, the country will do whatever it takes to protect its sovereignty, Miltiades Varvitsiotis, alternate minister for foreign affairs, said in an interview earlier this month.

