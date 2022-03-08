(Bloomberg) -- Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet in Istanbul on March 13.

Tensions between the two countries increased to unusually high levels during the summer of 2020 with both sides claiming exclusive economic zone rights in the same parts of the eastern Mediterranean.

“The two countries face a number of challenges with regard to a series of problems,” Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou said Tuesday. The Greek premier will go with a positive attitude, he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.