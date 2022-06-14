(Bloomberg) -- Neste Oyj, the world’s biggest producer of renewable diesel, on Tuesday reminded investors how lucrative its fossil business can be.

The refiner, which is investing heavily in green fuels while still processing crude oil in the southern Finnish town of Porvoo, said it expects a “significant” profit boost in the second quarter from its fossil operations amid soaring energy prices and as Russia wages war in Ukraine.

“Exceptionally high levels” of gasoline and diesel margins in northwestern Europe mean the refining margin in its Oil Products’ business is set to more than double this quarter from the level in the first three months of the year, Neste said in a statement on Tuesday. The company had in April guided margins were likely to stay flat.

The development is in stark contrast with Neste’s green focus. The company is among pioneers of renewable fuels, which these days generate the bulk of its profits. Still, Neste has in recent months also benefited from replacing Russian crude oil and natural gas, enabling it to retain high utilization rates at its Porvoo refinery, it said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.