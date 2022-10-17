(Bloomberg) -- Green Dot Corp., which operates the bank behind debit cards offered by Walmart Inc. and Apple Inc., terminated its chief executive officer.

CEO Dan Henry will be replaced by George Gresham, the company’s chief financial and operating officer, according to a statement Monday. Henry also resigned from the company’s board.

“Green Dot and its transformation into a modern financial-services company and technology platform present unique and complex challenges requiring deep operational expertise and stewardship, and the board has determined that George’s experience, knowledge and approach are very well-suited for the CEO position and its related responsibilities,” Chairman Bill Jacobs said in a memo to staff. “We would like to thank Dan for his contributions and service, and the foundation that Dan has laid, through a critical period of transition for the company.”

Green Dot shares slumped as much as 10% before recovering to $19.57 at 11:08 a.m. in New York, making the company the third-worst performer in the 49-company KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index. The stock has plummeted 46% this year, more than the index’s 35% decline.

The company, based in Austin, Texas, operates the bank behind the Apple Cash card and Walmart’s MoneyCard. Founded in 1999, the firm has more than 30 million accounts and its products are distributed at 90,000 retail locations across the US.

In August, Green Dot warned that it was seeing growing turnover in its customer base after three partners indicated they wouldn’t renew their contracts with the company. The firm also said it was in the midst of a dispute with Uber Technologies Inc. over the ride-hailing company’s obligations under an agreement between the two companies, which offer a debit card for drivers to receive their earnings in real time.

The company said Monday it now expects third quarter earnings will be “at or near the high end of a guidance range” it offered in August, when it said adjusted profits are expected to be in the range of 34 cents to 38 cents a share.

Green Dot is postponing an investor day it had planned for next month, Jacobs said in the memo.

“While the news of Dan Henry’s termination is not a positive and clearly a surprise, importantly this seems to be a board-chosen direction rather than one related to cause,” Steven Kwok, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said in a note to clients. “It would appear the board felt that it was time for change as far as an execution strategy and Mr. Gresham’s extensive industry experience should help him in the CEO role.”

