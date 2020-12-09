(Bloomberg) -- The cost of Britain’s efforts to reduce its greenhouse gases over the next three decades is lower than previously thought and could even be neutral, according to the government’s independent climate change advisers.The Climate Change Committee on Wednesday published the most detailed roadmap to date on a how a country can reach a target for net zero pollution by 2050, which covers everything from using more electric cars on the roads to eating less red meat.

The panel found that the savings to Britain from ending the use of fossil fuels in transport and using more efficient energy technologies would cancel out the increased investments needed. That could counter arguments that investing in green technologies will put an unnecessary burden on taxpayers and bill payers.

“It’s going to breathe life into the U.K. economy, so it’s as much an economic policy as it is a climate policy, particularity over the next 10 years as we recover from the pandemic,” said Chris Stark, chief executive officer of the CCC.

The U.K. was one of the first countries to commit to reach net zero emissions in 2019. Since then, some of the world’s biggest emitters have followed suit including the European Union, Japan and China. Joe Biden has promised the same for when he becomes president of the U.S. next year.

But to meet their long-term emissions goals, countries need to set interim targets to make sure they’re staying on track. The U.K. needs to set a target for emissions to fall by 78% between 1990 and 2035, the CCC said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has effectively already endorsed the findings. Last week he commited the U.K. to the deepest greenhouse gas cuts in the Group of 20 nations, which are aligned with the Paris Agreement goals of limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius. The target of a 68% cut by 2030 from 1990 levels was recommended by the CCC.

Low-carbon investment must reach 50 billion pounds a year by 2030, up from about 10 billion pounds today, the CCC said. That includes 15 billion pounds needed in electricity supply between 2033 and 2037. Most of the new investment is expected to come from private sector, but it will be driven by government subsidies and regulations.“In reality those costs are probably closer to zero overall if we can capture all the economic benefits of the transition,” said Stark.When the U.K. adopted its net zero goal last year, the CCC estimated the overall expense would be about 1% to 2% of gross domestic product by 2050. But since then the cost of renewables such as offshore wind power has fallen faster than expected.While the costs of renewable energy will continue to fall modestly over the next three decades, some more nascent technologies will see dramatic price reductions. Hydrogen production will fall by more than half, it said. The cost of batteries for electric vehicles will fall 65% by 2050 to 42 pounds per kilowatt-hour.

As a result, the CCC says it will cost less than 1% of gross domestic product throughout the next 30 years to reach net zero, and it could provide a boost to an economy recovering from Covid-19.“We can do it at a price which is manifestly reasonable,” said John Gummer, chairman of the CCC and a member of Parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords. “The alternative -- not to do it -- is hugely more expensive and means in a sense that we’d be investing in the past and not in the future.”

In the energy industry, fossil fuels will be largely phased out by mid-century as a result of Johnson’s decision to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030. The CCC predicts that half of new car sales will be electric by 2025 and any new gas boilers will also need to be able to take hydrogen.

The U.K. consumed 445 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2019. But this would fall to 62 million barrels by 2050 -- a reduction of 85%. Petroleum use will mainly be confined to aircraft, while natural gas use will only be used when accompanied by carbon capture and storage technology.

“We say to the oil and gas industry, it would be a good idea for them to look at the realities of life. And it is interesting to see how many are already doing that,” said Gummer.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.