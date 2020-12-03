(Bloomberg) --

Uniper SE and Fortum Oyj expect to benefit by about 100 million euros ($120 million) a year by 2025 under the utilities’ joint strategy that focuses on low-carbon energy.

Savings in areas such as technology sharing and economies of scale will come from collaboration on three pillars -- hydrogen, renewable energy and hydroelectric power, the Finnish and German companies said in a statement on Thursday.

The joint plan comes eight months after Fortum secured majority ownership of Uniper in a fractious takeover battle fiercely resisted by the German company’s top management. A big challenge is consolidating Fortum’s green assets -- mostly nuclear and hydropower -- with Uniper’s large share of fossil-fuel generation.

The joint plan will see the expansion of hydrogen and renewable energy markets under Uniper, while Fortum will oversee hydropower in the Nordic region, where it has a strong presence.

Asset ownership will remain separate and investment decisions also have to be approved by the respective owner, according to the statement. Final decisions on the strategies’ implementation have to be approved by both companies.

Uniper and Fortum agreed on similar sustainability targets, and aim to be carbon neutral by 2050. That cooperation will enable “cash-effective impacts” on a group basis to increase by about 50 million euros per year, and up to 100 million euros in 2025, according to the statement.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.