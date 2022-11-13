(Bloomberg) -- Green hydrogen producers need to start making major investment decisions now if climate goals are to be met, according to one of the leading proponents of the clean fuel.

The demand outlook for the cleanest form of hydrogen, made using renewable energy, is still unclear and there’s particular uncertainly over how big a ‘green premium’ customers will pay, according to Guy Debelle, chief financial officer at Fortescue Future Industries.

“If we sit there and wait until the market is there, then it will be too late,” he said. It’s necessary to take that risk now, Debelle told a conference organized by UBS Group AG in Sydney.

Fortescue Future Industries, a subsidiary of iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., was set up in 2020 to drive an expansion into clean energy. It aims to produce 15 million tons of green hydrogen by 2030, and has signed scores of memorandums of understanding on supply, including a plan announced Monday to explore making green hydrogen with Indonesian steelmaker PT Gunung Raja Paksi.

Green hydrogen is an emissions-free form of energy that’s widely expected to play a major role in the de-carbonization of major industries. The technology is still in its infancy, however, and prices would need to more than halve to make it competitive with hydrogen made from fossil fuels. The growth of the sector will also depend on a vast expansion of electrolyzer capacity and a major build-out of renewable energy generation and power grids.

Debelle, a former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, said FFI was moving into the capital expenditure phase on its most advanced project, a green ammonia plant near Brisbane. The company’s most ambitious plan is to supply European utility EON SE with 5 million tons of hydrogen a year by 2030, but that would require hundreds of gigawatts of renewable energy to be built.

FFI would need to raise external capital for its hydrogen projects, and was talking to banks and major global equity investors, said Debelle, adding there was no shortage of finance.

Debelle had been widely tipped to be a future governor of the RBA, but left the central bank this year to join FFI. He said Monday he made the decision because he wanted to have a “concrete” impact on the climate crisis. FFI was founded by Fortescue Chairman Andrew Forrest, a major proponent of hydrogen.

