(Bloomberg) -- London-based Impax Asset Management Group Plc, a low-carbon fund investor overseeing just over £37 billion in assets under management, said some of its clients are holding off on investing due to the macroeconomic environment. It’s the latest reminder that green asset managers are generally not exempt from the industry’s broader downturn.

Croda International Plc: The chemicals maker cut its full-year profit outlook, saying customers are reducing ingredient inventories in consumer care, crop and industrial end-markets, due to a combination of destocking and weaker demand.

GSK Plc: The pharma giant struck a deal with China’s Zhifei, which will buy volumes of GSK’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, for up to £2.5 billion.

HSBC Holdings Plc: The London-based bank agreed to buy Citigroup Inc’s retail wealth management portfolio in mainland China, adding to its expansion in the world’s second-largest economy.

Robert Walters Plc’s results tomorrow will shed more light on where global job markets are headed amid hard landing fears. Later this week, we’ll also hear from bigger London-listed recruiters, PageGroup Plc and Hays Plc.

Metro Bank Holdings Plc has clinched a £925 million financing package, a deal that will impose a 40% haircut on some bondholders and see Colombian financier Jaime Gilinski take a controlling interest.

