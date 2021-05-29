(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s Green party declined for a second consecutive week and Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc clawed back support, four months before the country goes to the polls.

Support for the Greens fell to 22% while Merkel’s Christian Democratic-led bloc rose 1 percentage point to 25% in the weekly Insa poll for Bild am Sonntag. It was the second 1-point decline in a row for the Greens, whose support has soared to all-time highs in the race to succeed Merkel.

The Social Democrats, Merkel’s junior coalition partner, declined 1 point to 16%, while the pro-business Free Democrats were unchanged at 13%. The nationalist Alternative for Germany remained at 12% and the anti-capitalist Left party rose 1 point to 7%.

No margin of error was provided for the May 25-28 poll of 1,301 people.

Merkel isn’t seeking a fifth term after 16 years in office, meaning Germany’s parliamentary election on Sept. 26 will set the stage for her successor.

