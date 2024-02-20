(Bloomberg) -- The snowstorms that walloped the US in January sent thousands of salt trucks onto the roads, scattering a cheap, readily available mineral that does a good job of melting ice — but at a high cost to the environment.

Road salt causes $5 billion in corrosion damage every year to bridges, roads and cars, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. It also leaches into drinking water supplies, wilts crops, kills wildlife and eats away at infrastructure, possibly including the pipes that contaminated the water in Flint, Michigan, in 2014.

Jared Day, an entrepreneur in Brooklyn, has a solution: a solar-activated, biodegradable coating that can be mixed with regular road salt. The end result absorbs sunlight and generates heat that melts ice more efficiently than conventional salt, meaning cities don’t have to use as much of it.

But so far, Day says, he hasn’t had much success winning over hesitant government officials.

That threatens the White House’s vision of an economy bursting with green products. The Biden administration has promoted a vast range of sustainable products and is buying many of them itself, recognizing that governments are by far the biggest buyers in the nation and thus have the greatest ability to make a difference. Some states, such as New York and Washington, have established their own green procurement guidance, and several others are following through on purchases of big-ticket items like low-carbon building materials and electric vehicles.

But when it comes to products broadly seen as low-tech commodities, like road salt, or new goods and services that a state or city has never bought before, many frustrated makers of lower-carbon products and services — especially small entrepreneurs like Day — say they’re seeing little change at the state and local levels.

And even states and cities that do have guidance to consider green products often struggle to do so, illustrating the gulf between aspirational policies that exist on paper and the challenges of executing in the real world.

The size of the lost opportunity is hard to measure because no one knows how many green products aren’t being bought, according to Nicole Darnall, a public policy professor at Arizona State University who directs the Sustainable Purchasing Research Initiative. But state and local governments spend $3.5 trillion per year on direct general expenses, Darnall said, suggesting the missed opportunity is gigantic.

Data from Maryland suggests the potential of green purchasing. The state recently said it spent $57.8 million on environmentally preferable products and services in fiscal 2023, including IT products and office and janitorial supplies. Those purchases prevented 156,000 tons of carbon from being belched into the sky and saved taxpayers $5.1 million, the state said.

“We need to be doing everything, because we’re so far behind. All the little procurements matter,” said Steven Schooner, a former official in the White House’s Office of Federal Procurement Policy during the Clinton administration.

The tyranny of the lowest price

One of the biggest problems is what Schooner calls “the tyranny of low prices”: the tendency for government purchasing agents to select the cheapest option that meets their requirements.

“As a procurement official, I don’t get yelled at if I bought the cheapest thing,” said Schooner, now a law professor at George Washington University. “But I might get yelled at for the alternative.”

Day has firsthand experience with that attitude. His SolarMelts product adds 15% to the cost of conventional salt. It’s still worth the investment because it means cities can use up to 30% less salt, he said, but that message doesn’t always resonate with government officials who worry more about staying within their budgets than about preventing rust that might not even become a serious problem for decades.

Tara Pham, chief executive officer of Numina, has run through the same gantlet. Her company makes an advanced traffic sensor that optically detects traffic, bicycle and pedestrian patterns, generating anonymous data that cities can use to make their streets greener and safer.

Numina has deployed in more than 50 cities around the world and has sold its product not just to local governments but also to other customers who manage roads and public spaces, such as universities and corporations. But Pham still says selling to governments is a challenge.

“Many city procurement processes are looking for products that are not best value, but best price,” she said. “The reality is, you can make a better product, but if it goes beyond what they need and it’s more expensive, there’s literally no mechanism in their procurement process to justify selecting your product.”

Pham said Numina has seen success after spending time educating its customers on why certain features matter, such as the product’s privacy functions, in language that matches existing services and is therefore understandable to purchasing agents.

Another problem is that local governments could face protests from vendors that lose out on competitive bids. Watchdog groups could also sue on the grounds that a local government’s decision to go with a sustainable but higher-priced product isn’t in taxpayers’ best interest.

Protests are common, but taxpayer lawsuits tend to be rare, because courts give procurement officers broad discretion to make purchasing decisions, said Brett Johnson, a partner with Snell & Wilmer who specializes in government contracts. Still, a lawsuit could create political embarrassment for elected officials who don’t want to look financially reckless. They’re also relatively easy to file because governments’ bidding and contracting information is publicly available.

A further obstacle is that many local procurement departments are overworked and understaffed, meaning they can’t do the kind of research needed to prove that a new product meets their requirements. Since testing can take several years, government purchasers tend to lean on their incumbent providers, according to Bobby Forch, former contracting services manager for the city of Seattle.

For most procurement officers, it’s easiest to “open the file cabinet and pull out the last procurement they did, and replicate that,” according to Schooner. “Or they call their friend in another city and ask what they bought. It’s the path of least resistance.”

There’s nothing necessarily wrong with staying with trusted vendors, said Forch, now a consultant to the Washington state Department of Transportation. “But it creates unintentional consequences and/or barriers for those seeking opportunity,” especially small, women-owned, and minority-owned businesses, he said.

‘You have to be tenacious as hell’

Even when a company does manage to get a city interested, good luck getting someone to actually approve the purchase.

Shabazz Stuart, CEO of Oonee, which offers bike parking and charging stations that can be set up in dense urban environments, has been waiting six years for clarity on a citywide contract with New York City. Officials have voiced support for the product, promising to move forward with a procurement for a comprehensive system, he said, but no request for proposal has yet materialized. As a result, only a handful of stations have been installed as the decision to add more stations gets punted to different government staffers, across different mayoral administrations, he said.

“The procurement process has become so cumbersome, so byzantine, that only the most powerful projects with political support can move forward,” Stuart said. “You have to be tenacious as hell, patient as hell, and have a bank account that can support a fairly lengthy process.” (The New York City Department of Transportation didn’t respond to an interview request.)

Because the procurement challenges are so tricky, some investors, like Laura Fox, managing partner of early-stage venture fund Streetlife Ventures, a climate-focused early stage venture fund, say they won’t invest in companies that sell primarily to governments.

“You can really be stuck in pilot purgatory,” said Fox.

Still, procurement experts say they’re seeing glimmers of hope across the country. One of the most promising signs is the growing cohort of states and cities that have issued buy-sustainable policies. Those approaches can meaningfully change the culture within a procurement shop, predisposing them toward buying green.

Tempe, Arizona, is a case in point. In 2020, the city of 195,000 put a sustainable procurement policy in place that encourages staff to incorporate sustainable products where appropriate, opening the door wide to new vendors. As a result of the shift, between 25% to 30% of everything Tempe buys are products it hasn’t bought before, according to Michael Greene, the city’s procurement administrator.

“It needs to be a top-level decision — a high-level management view of, ‘Let’s use green, even though it may cost a little more,’” Greene said.

About 70% of the city’s custodial products — including toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies and plastic bags — are now more sustainable. The city has also shifted toward green pesticides, weed killers and cleaning solutions for bus shelters and other public infrastructure, according to Lisa Goodman, Tempe’s senior procurement officer.

The city’s primary approach has been to coordinate with key suppliers like Wist Office Products, W.W. Grainger and Waxie Sanitary Supply to help it find green products that could be good options. Relying on the expertise of those suppliers has turned out to be a better approach than doing direct sourcing. Tempe has also leaned on the private sector for guidance on products like energy resilient hubs, e-waste recycling, solar installations, EV charging stations and bulk trash salvage, according to Greene.

Once the city’s suppliers have identified some possible alternatives, Greene’s office then shares that information with its end users, who go on to perform testing to determine if the green product is as effective as the non-green alternatives, he said.

Tempe’s efforts are an encouraging development for sustainability advocates, but only 28% of US cities have green procurement guidance in place, and of that slice, 42% say they’re struggling to implement it, according to Darnall of Arizona State University.

Similarly, the federal General Services Administration publishes a list of pre-approved green products that local governments can use to guide their own purchases. But Schooner, the former White House procurement official, estimates that 90% of local procurement officials aren’t even aware of it.

Letting vendors pitch new solutions

Other cities have found success by turning the tables in the contracting process so vendors have the chance to offer their products to cities, rather than waiting for cities to decide what they need and ask the market to provide them.

That’s what Long Beach, California, has done, under a program that invites unsolicited and cutting-edge ideas. Since the program was launched in 2022, 24 pitches have been reviewed by the city, and four have led to short-term, low-cost pilots, including expanded car sharing and real-time tire management for city vehicles, said Ryan Kurtzman, Long Beach’s technology partnerships officer.

New York City, Los Angeles and Philadelphia are also using vendor pitch and piloting programs, according to Elena Hoffnagle, director of procurement research and development at Harvard Kennedy School’s Government Performance Lab.

Local governments can also minimize their risk by piloting new technologies under short-term contracts, Hoffnagle said. That can help the city test out products that it would otherwise be leery of, like electric garbage trucks that may turn out not to hold enough charge to complete their routes, before committing to long-term or city-wide purchases, she said.

Some outside groups are also lending a hand. C40, a network of 97 cities around the world, has been working with local governments to help them implement sustainable procurement plans, in hopes that those changes will filter down to smaller cities and towns. That work has focused on purchasing clean construction materials, reusing building materials, promoting plant-based food, and switching to electric vehicles, said Laura Jay, C40’s regional director for North America. (Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, is C40’s board president.)

Of course, it also helps to have a connection to someone in government. For example, Ridepanda, which offers subscriptions on bikes and e-scooters as an employee benefit, was able to sell to the County of San Mateo, California, because the company happened to be working with benefits provider Edenred Benefits, which also works with the county.

“There’s luck involved,” said Chinmay Malaviya, Ridepanda’s CEO. “You need a champion on the other side.”

Lacking such a champion, Day of SolarMelts said he’s still meeting with cities and has eight more connections planned soon, as well as a handful of pilot programs underway in Canada with commercial clients.

In the meantime, he’s focusing on selling to consumers through Home Depot, Hammacher Schlemmer, and on Amazon — a market that has its challenges, but none involving red tape.

