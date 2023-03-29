(Bloomberg) -- British businesses expect a return to growth in the next three months for the first time since shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a further sign of the country’s improving economic prospects.

The CBI employer group said there were “signs of green shoots” as its monthly business survey found a net majority expect growth in private sector activity from April to June – the first time the reading has been positive since April 2022.

“It’s encouraging that the private sector is expected to return to growth in the months ahead, chiming with a range of other data indicating some resilience in economic activity,” said Alpesh Paleja, the CBI’s lead economist.

The CBI survey follows a series of other upbeat indicators. Retail sales last week beat expectations and private-sector activity, as measured by the purchasing managers’ index, showed order books growing and confidence at its highest level since the invasion of Ukraine 13 months ago.

Both the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility have recently ditched forecasts for a recession this year.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.