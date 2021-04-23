(Bloomberg) -- Industrial metals from copper to iron ore gained momentum this week, flirting with decade-high prices as signs of Chinese and U.S. demand strength blunted concerns over worsening virus outbreaks elsewhere.

Copper, a key electrification metal and economic bellwether, broke out of its recent range to trade near the highest since the last supercycle, underpinned by spending on green infrastructure and a weaker dollar. Iron ore, the main steelmaking ingredient, advanced for a fourth weekly gain after posting the highest close since Singapore futures began trading in 2013.

The confluence of a global pandemic stimulus, U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal and an acceleration of the switch to clean energy and transport signals surging demand for raw materials, fueling concerns over the supply side’s ability to keep pace. Biden’s summit this week is intensifying the spotlight on climate pledges.

“Biden’s new climate promises and at least lip service by China to greener domestic policies are keeping the demand picture rosy,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. Stock draws this week also continued to buttress supply concerns that had been exacerbated by shipping bottlenecks, he said.

Chinese steel futures also reached new highs as investors weighed the nation’s commitment to lowering output against strong demand. Shanghai rebar reached the highest since futures began trading in 2009.

Copper was up 1.5% to $9,542 a metric ton at 4:32 p.m. in London, part of a metals-wide gain. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was down 0.2%, making commodities cheaper in other currencies. Iron ore rose 1.2% in Singapore while

Copper resumed its rally after retreating in March. The metal is back near the highest since 2011, the year it hit an all-time peak of $10,190. Jiangxi Copper Co., China’s top smelter, expects prices to return to $10,000 as plans to curb carbon emissions boost demand for the metal critical to the green-energy transition.

Orders for copper stored in LME warehouses have been picking up in recent weeks, with 83,150 tons of metal now earmarked for withdrawal, the highest level since July.

“The outlook for copper has never been better,” Richard Adkerson, chief executive officer of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., the top publicly traded producer, said Thursday. Supporting that view are scarce stockpiles, strong demand and a dearth of big new projects waiting in the wings.

Chinese authorities and the steel sector have pledged to lower output from last year’s record, with Tangshan already facing a slew of restrictions amid the push to control emissions. Despite these efforts, crude steel production neared a record in March, while rebar inventories declined for a sixth consecutive week, signaling strength in demand amid the construction season.

Meanwhile, applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly plunged to a fresh pandemic low, and key indicators for consumer and industrial activity rose in China.

The supply side is also feeding into the bullish narrative for industrial metals. Covid cases in producer nations such as Brazil and Chile have surged, stoking concerns that mines there won’t be able to maintain production levels.

The price rally has also caught the attention of unions and politicians in host nations. The Chilean copper industry is facing a slew of wage talks and the leading presidential candidate in Peru wants to renegotiate contracts with mines to channel more of their profit to communities.

“Consumption’s increasing across Europe, the U.S. and Asia, and then we have supply-side stress in Latin America, coupled with some very strong technical signals,” Michael Cuoco, head of hedge-fund sales for metals and bulk materials at StoneX Group, said by telephone. “There really is a perfect storm brewing.”

Aluminum prices are also rallying, with London futures up about 20% this year supported by expectations for further supply curbs in in China, the biggest producer.

