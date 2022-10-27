(Bloomberg) -- Zhero, a green energy venture co-founded by former Snam SpA Chief Executive Officer Marco Alvera, completed a closed round of fund-raising with climate-based investors, the company said in a statement Thursday.

Climate-focused firms Three Cairns Group LLC, Galvanize Climate Solutions LLC and Fortescue Future Industries will be among the company’s investors, the statement said.

Zhero is targeting development projects with 5GW generation capacity in the US, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Australia with a 2026 timeline.

The company, which Alvera set up this year with ex-Snam executive Alessandra Pasini, ACWA Power’s Paddy Padmanathan and Enrico Vitali, is also focusing on technologies to manage future hydrogen volume increases, projects for long-range power lines and storage facilities.

Alvera, a longtime advocate of hydrogen technologies, said in an interview that his new company sees itself “handling both molecules -- like hydrogen -- and electrons, through power transmission.”

The company will either fully sell the projects it designs or partner with third parties, Alvera said. Zhero is not ruling out a stock-market listing by 2026, he said.

Fortescue Future Industries CEO Mark Hutchinson said in a separate statement that investing in ventures like Zhero offers a way into green hydrogen and renewable energy solutions that’s “faster than Fortescue could do on its own.”

Zhero has itself invested in Tree Energy Solutions, a company headed by Alvera, which is focusing on accelerating energy transition in markets like Germany, where it’s building large-scale hydrogen projects and is involved in a liquefied natural gas and hydrogen terminal.

