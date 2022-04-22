(Bloomberg Law) -- Nearly three hours into a hearing into whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) supported an insurrection, an attorney representing Georgia voters seeking to block her from reelection played a scene from “Independence Day,” the 25-year-old movie about aliens from outer space attacking Washington.

Attorney Andrew Celli said he wanted to show that Greene stole her call for supporters to “not go quietly into the night,” from the actor playing the president in the movie. The actor was rallying fighter pilots against the aliens, Celli said, one of several references he made to the United States’ violent fight for independence from Great Britain in 1776.

Greene used similar language when she called for supporters to staunchly oppose certifying Joe Biden’s election victory.

“I don’t view courtrooms and politics as Hollywood like you do ... that is not the first person, I’m sure, that said that and won’t be the last,” Greene told Celli.

It was illustrative of how the Georgia state administrative hearing veered off course, with opposing attorneys clashing over evidence, the judge trying to push the proceedings along and Greene denying she advocated violence in the runup to January 6. Little of Greene’s testimony went to the heart of the matter: Whether her calls to protest the election results and her opposition to “transfer power peacefully” are protected free speech, or constitute support for an insurrection against the United States that could invoke a Constitutional ban on insurrection supporters holding public office.

Greene spent much of the day saying she couldn’t recall specific events, including whether she advocated advising President Donald Trump to invoke martial law. At that point, an unidentified lawyer claiming to represent Trump invoked executive privilege hoping to stop Greene from talking about any conversation. Judge Charles Beaudrot allowed the question, and Greene again said, “I can’t recall.”

The hearing is based on a complaint by Georgia voters who argued that the 14th Amendment, which prohibited those who fought against the U.S. during the Civil War from holding office, applies to any member of Congress who supported the Jan. 6 assault.

Lawyers for the advocacy group Free Speech for People have brought similar claims against Republicans who they and their clients say supported an insurrection. Last week a federal judge denied Greene’s bid to stop the hearing.

Ron Fein, one of the lawyers representing Georgia voters, said in his opening statement that Greene’s previous statements are enough to prove their case.

“The most powerful witness ... is Marjorie Taylor Greene herself,” Fein said.

On the witness stand Greene repeated her false claim that Trump won the election and said that when the violence started on Jan. 6, she thought the rioters were from Antifa or Black Lives Matter.

Attorney James Bopp, Jr. representing Greene, argued that every statement she made was supported by her First Amendment rights, that his client never advocated violence and that the entire proceeding was based on an incorrect reading of the 14th Amendment, Section 3.

“The right to vote is at stake right here, right now,” Bopp said during opening statements. “Voters have the right to vote to the candidate of their choosing and they have the right to have their vote counted.”

To contact the reporter on this story: John Holland at jholland1@bloombergindustry.com

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Bernie Kohn at bkohn@bloomberglaw.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.