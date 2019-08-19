Greene King Banishes Brexit Blues With Some Help From Hong Kong

(Bloomberg) -- The day after the U.K.’s 2016 Brexit vote, Greene King Plc shares slumped below 850 pence. They’ve struggled to reach that level until now.

The stock surged 51% on Monday to the highest point since the Brexit referendum in June 2016, after Hong Kong’s CK Asset Holdings Ltd. agreed to buy the British brewer for 850 pence a share in cash. That values the U.K. company at about 2.7 billion pounds ($3.3 billion).

CK Asset’s bid for Greene King follows private equity firm TDR Capital’s agreement to buy U.K. pub-chain operator EI Group Plc for about $1.6 billion in July.

