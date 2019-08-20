Greene King Deal May Spell More U.K. Pub Closures, Say Analysts

(Bloomberg) -- Analysts see the potential for further pub closures after Hong Kong’s CK Asset Holdings Ltd. agreed to buy Greene King Plc in a deal that valued the U.K. company at about 2.7 billion pounds ($3.3 billion).

Greene King shares surged 51% on Monday to the highest level since the Brexit referendum in June 2016, after CK Asset’s bid of 850 pence a share in cash. Peers Marston’s Plc, JD Wetherspoon Plc and Mitchells & Butlers Plc also rose.

The deal follows private equity firm TDR Capital’s agreement to buy U.K. pub-chain operator EI Group Plc for about $1.6 billion in July.

“Nearly all the different industries within the listed Leisure space have seen a pick-up in private equity interest this year,” Morgan Stanley analyst Jamie Rollo wrote in a note.

Here’s a round-up of market views:

Morgan Stanley, Jamie Rollo

(Cut to equal-weight from overweight, PT raised to 850p from 690p)

The 850p per share bid implies a valuation of an estimated 9.2x enterprise value to Ebitda for calendar year 2020

The bid also represents a 0.5x premium to historical managed pub transactions over the last 20 years

Kepler Cheuvreux, Geoffroy Le Guyader

Proposed deal shouldn’t raise many competition issues

Offer values Greene King at 13.3x P/E 2019e and 9.26x EV/Ebitda 2019e, which is in line with the P/E multiples for the acquisition of peer EI Group

Offer looks fair, should be completed in December 2019

CMC Markets, David Madden

The offer price “seems like a hefty price for a sector which has been under pressure” because of higher wages, higher business rates and a more fragile consumer environment

The announcement has helped the pub sector as a whole because it may signal pub closures ahead, which could help the pubs that stay open

“Price competition is key” and CK Asset’s investment might make sense if it can help lower prices

Markets.com, Neil Wilson

The announced deal is “a bottle of champagne for shareholders,” but it may mean more pub closures

Greene King owns the freehold or long leasehold on 81% of its properties, and CK Asset’s premium suggests the the Hong Kong firm “sees significant value in the property portfolio”

