(Bloomberg) -- The European Union will unveil its plan to reduce the environmental footprint of its farming and food production industry, forging ahead with its ambitious Green Deal agenda to make the bloc climate-neutral by the middle of the century.

The “Farm to Fork” strategy by the European Commission, published Wednesday, will map out the ways for the 27-nation region to cut the use of pesticides and antibiotics, boost organic farming, promote plant-based proteins and make every link of the food system more sustainable. The EU wants to make environmental cleanup one of the pillars of an economic plan to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

“This is one of the first serious efforts by this commission to show how serious it is about the Green Deal and to start driving a process of change in the agriculture sector,” said Pieter de Pous, a senior policy advisor at the E3G climate think-tank in Berlin.

Greening agriculture and food production is one of the biggest challenges for nations worldwide in the fight against climate change, with food systems responsible for as much as 30% of global greenhouse-gas emissions. They pollute the air, soil and water, adding to the loss of biodiversity. At the same time, extreme weather events linked to rising temperatures undermine farming and seafood production.

The overhaul is also set to become a sensitive political issue in the EU, where the Covid-19 crisis led to shortages of workers in the agriculture sector and underscored the vulnerability of supply chains.

The EU strategy has already sparked concerns among farmers and food producers who are concerned that stricter requirements will undermine their businesses at the time of a recession. The proposal will be a test case of the commission’s resolve against an industry that has been “extremely influential to stop any change from happening,” according to de Pous.

Under the Green Deal, the EU is set to accelerate the current pace of emission reductions, with the goal to zero-out greenhouse gases by 2050. It also wants to be more efficient in how it manages resources. About a fifth of the food produced is currently wasted in Europe, while 36 million citizens can’t afford a quality meal every second day, according to the commission.

To cut the carbon footprint and methane emissions of livestock farming, the commission wants to encourage innovative feed additives. Another goal is to promote the production and use of novel sources of protein, such as algae or insects, reducing the reliance on meat. That would not only make farming more sustainable but would also help reduce the risk of life-threatening diseases.

