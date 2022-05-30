(Bloomberg) -- S&P Global Ratings downgraded a unit of Chinese developer Greenland Holdings Corp. deeper into junk territory after its proposed bond-repayment delay, calling the offer a distressed maturity extension.

Greenland Holding Group Co. was cut to CC from B-, with S&P saying the firm is vulnerable to not paying senior notes at maturity absent the extension. S&P, while downgrading the builder for the second time in a week, said it will likely drop its rating to selective default if the extension offer is completed. Potential asset sales remain impacted by Covid-related lockdowns in Shanghai, added the credit assessor.

The developer, China’s 11th-largest by contracted sales, shocked investors Friday with its proposal to extend repayment of a dollar bond maturing June 25 by a year. The move raised concerns that state-linked builders like Greenland risk not having enough support when running into trouble.

