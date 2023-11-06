(Bloomberg) -- David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital is calling on Vitesco Technology Group AG’s management and non-executive board to either push for an improved bid by Schaeffler AG or work on alternative strategic options.

A “conservative valuation” amounts to at least €150 per Vitesco share, giving the auto-parts maker a market capitalization of at least €6 billion ($6.5 billion), according to a letter seen by Bloomberg News, addressed to the firm’s Chief Executive Officer Andreas Wolf and a takeover committee of its supervisory board.

Schaeffler last month made an offer of €91 per share, valuing the powertrain maker at €3.64 billion. The German company and the Schaeffler family already control around 60% of Vitesco’s capital through an outright stake and a total return swap, giving them flexibility to enforce changes.

The letter, dated Nov. 6, calls on Vitesco to publish an assessment of its own fair value, “demand Schaeffler drop the voluntary tender offer (Step 1) and the proposed share-for-share merger (Step 3)” and enter into a standstill agreement” as well as reviewing different strategic options.

Vitesco shares rose as much as 4.5%, the most since Schaeffler made the offer Oct. 9. The stock is up more than 70% this year.

A spokesperson for Vitesco declined to comment on the letter.

Greenlight Capital, which owns 3.5% in Vitesco, is the second Vitesco shareholder following Ninety One Capital to voice discontent with Schaeffler’s offer. The deal is meant to add to the ball-bearing maker’s presence in the electric-vehicle supply chain. Vitesco was spun out of auto-parts maker Continental AG in 2021, where the Schaeffler family holds a 46% stake.

Read more: Vitesco Investor Ninety One Says Schaeffler Offer Is Too Low

Bloomberg News had reported earlier that minority shareholders Greenlight Capital and Harris Associates have privately voiced concerns that Schaeffler’s bid isn’t high enough in light of Vitesco’s promising portfolio of products for combustion-engine and electric vehicles.

In its letter signed by Einhorn, Greenlight Capital lashes out at Vitesco’s suitor for having missed the boat and a merger “could potentially derail” Vitesco’s success story.

Greenlight instead suggests two alternative options for Vitesco:

Sell its legacy combustion engine-related power train business to Schaeffler, leaving it as pure play electric power train supplier

Spin off its electrification solutions to shareholders

