(Bloomberg) -- The leader of a minor Australian party that could end up deciding the next Australian government after May elections said the center-right Liberal National Coalition government and the Labor opposition have ”blood on their hands” over their support for new fossil fuel mining.

Adam Bandt said the Australian Greens Party, the country’s third largest political group, would press for an end to coal and gas mining as a key condition of their support if they controlled the balance of power in either house of Parliament after the May 21 polls.

”They have the blood of the people who were trapped in their flooded homes, or burned to death trying to run away from a raging bushfire,” Bandt said in a speech to the National Press Club Wednesday. The Greens leader said his party would support expanding ”green mining” in Australia for minerals required in the construction of renewable energy technologies.

Bandt’s speech comes as multiple opinion polls show a rise for smaller parties and independents at the expense of Australia’s two major parties. If neither of them win 76 seats at the upcoming May 21 election, they will need to negotiate with these parties and independents for support to form a minority government.

Opinion polling by Resolve, which was published on April 11 in the Sydney Morning Herald, showed support for the government had plunged from 41% to 34% since the May 2019 election, while the Labor Party’s had risen from 33% to 36%. But the big rise was in the vote for independent lawmakers, which had risen from 3% to 10%, while the Greens saw their vote rise to 11%.

Australia has only had one minority parliament in the past half century, between 2010 and 2013, but in the past two elections the government has only held power by one or two seats, making a minority government a major possibility.

Multiple smaller parties such as the Greens, which has nine senators in the Australian Parliament, and independent candidates have been campaigning strategically ahead of the 2022 election. Center-right independent candidates calling for climate action have targeted senior government ministers in their traditionally conservative inner-city seats, while the United Australia Party, under billionaire Clive Palmer, has promised to spend $40 million on advertisements during the election campaign.

On Wednesday, former government lawmaker George Christensen announced he would be standing for election in the Australian senate for the far-right One Nation party. Another controversial lawmaker, Craig Kelly, defected to the United Australia Party in 2021.

