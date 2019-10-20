(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s Green party made gains while the anti-immigrant Swiss People’s Party lost votes in the canton of Aargau, according to a projection for broadcaster SRF, which is tracking the results of national elections taking place on Sunday.

The Greens nearly doubled their share of the vote to 10% in the canton, while the SVP saw its proportion drop by 6.1 percentage points to 31.9%. The canton is the first for which figures are available. The final voting tally is published later in the day.

It’s a result public opinion polls predict will play out across the country -- a knock-on effect of Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future climate protests, which resulted in demonstrations across Switzerland.

A survey earlier this month found climate change to be the top concern for voters.

