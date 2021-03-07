(Bloomberg) -- Three more directors of Greensill Capital have resigned as the trade-finance company faces a fight for survival following the flight of its top backers.

Chairman Maurice Thompson resigned alongside MSCI Inc. Chief Operating Officer David Brierwood and Patrick Allin, according to company filings seen by Bloomberg. They join four other board members who have stepped down recently, among them the brother of founder Lex Greensill.

A spokesperson for Greensill didn’t respond to a phone call and email requesting comment. News of the departures was first reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.

The supply chain finance firm is teetering on the brink of insolvency after Credit Suisse froze $10 billion worth of investment funds that Greensill’s trade finance firm relied on as buyers of the debt securities it issues. It’s also facing a criminal probe of its German banking subsidiary after regulator BaFin found irregularities in how the lender booked assets tied to its biggest customer, Sanjeev Gupta.

Greensill Capital is in talks for Athene Holding Ltd. to buy its operating company and continue to provide billions of dollars of funding to Greensill customers, according to people familiar with the matter. Gupta-linked assets have been excluded from the deal discussions, Bloomberg News reported on March 4.

