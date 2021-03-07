(Bloomberg) -- A coal-mining company owned by the governor of West Virginia is among a handful of clients that Greensill Capital relied on for most of its revenue, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Bluestone Resources Inc., owned by Governor Jim Justice, has borrowed about $850 million from Greensill, the Journal said. The newspaper cited documents it had reviewed, as well as people familiar with Greensill’s operations.

For most of 2019, more than 90% of Greensill’s revenue came from five clients, the Journal said, citing an internal company report. Last year, that figure was about 70%, the Journal reported.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.