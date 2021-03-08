(Bloomberg) -- Greensill Capital filed for administration in the U.K. on Monday, capping a tumultuous week for the supply-chain finance company as it continues talks with Apollo-backed Athene Holding Ltd. on the sale of its operating business.

Lex Greensill’s eponymous financial firm has been preparing for the filing since last week after Credit Suisse Group AG, its key backer, froze and later started winding down $10 billion of funds that bought products from Greensill. A hearing was held in a London court earlier on Monday. Bloomberg reported last week that the company was in the process of filing for insolvency, while at the same time pursuing a sale.

Greensill is in negotiations with Athene for a sale at a fraction of the $7 billion valuation that Greensill sought to achieve only a few months ago in a planned stock-market listing.

At the heart of the trouble are loans made by its supply-chain finance business. Greensill backers from Credit Suisse Group AG and Softbank Group Corp. to GAM Holding Corp. signaled doubts about the debt, upending the multi-billion dollar empire.

German financial regulator BaFin this month shuttered Greensill Bank AG and asked law enforcement officials to investigate accounting irregularities at the lender. The move comes after BaFin spent months probing Greensill Bank AG’s exposure to companies linked to U.K. industrialist Sanjeev Gupta. Greensill said it was always transparent with auditors and regulators about its approach to classifying assets.

Pressure on Greensill ratcheted up as it lost its allies, with Credit Suisse freezing and then deciding to liquidate a $10 billion family of funds that invest in Greensill-sourced loans, citing “uncertainty” about the valuations of some of the debt. GAM said it will begin shuttering its $842 million GAM Greensill Supply Chain Finance Fund and return investors’ as it sought to end its dealings with the firm.

