(Bloomberg) -- Greensill Capital moved closer to a deal to sell its operating business after a swift crisis of confidence in Lex Greensill’s startup lender that aimed to disrupt a niche part of global finance.

Greensill has entered a “period of exclusivity with a leading global financial institution with a view to concluding a transaction with them this week,” the firm said in a statement Tuesday. Any deal is expected to include “large parts of Greensill’s business and its assets under management,” the firm said.

Greensill has been considering options including insolvency and discussed selling its operating business to Apollo Global Management Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Earlier Tuesday, GAM Holding AG said it will start winding down a fund that invests in loans sourced by Greensill. That came a day after Credit Suisse Group AG froze a group of supply-chain-finance funds that it ran with help from the Australian financier, citing “considerable uncertainty” about the valuations of some of the holdings.

The freezes on about $11 billion worth of funds deprived Greensill of large buyers for his assets at the same time as regulators in Germany are putting pressure on his bank to diversify its holdings.

SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund had already substantially written down its $1.5 billion holding in Greensill, and was considering dropping the valuation to close to zero, people familiar with the matter said Monday. The writedown occurred at the end of last year, said one person.

This week marks a stark fall for a firm that in October had been considering a capital raising that would have valued it at $7 billion. At the time, the firm said that the fundraising would help boost growth. Still, controversy has followed the fast-growing firm for several years.

Read more: Greensill Bank Looks to Raise Cash, Cut Risk to Sanjeev Gupta

In Germany, BaFin has been pressuring Greensill Bank to reduce the concentration of assets linked to U.K. industrialist Sanjeev Gupta, Bloomberg reported in August. The bank has been seeking to raise money and cut its exposure to companies linked to Gupta, people familiar with the matter have said.

