Greenspan Backs the Case for the Fed Taking Out an Insurance Rate Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan endorsed the idea that the U.S. central bank should be open to an insurance interest-rate cut, to counter risks to the economic outlook, even if the probability of the worst happening was relatively low.

“Forecasting is very tricky. Certain forecast outcomes have far more negative affects than others,” he told David Westin in an interview on Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. “It pays to act to see if you could fend it off.”

The Fed is widely expected to deliver a quarter-point cut when it meets next week to give the economy a bit of a cushion against uncertainties stemming from trade tensions and weakening global growth.

“I remember very distinctly on a number of occasions we cut rates not because we thought that it highly probable that it would be necessary,” but because the fallout from an event happening, if it happened, would be very large, he said.

Rate cuts by the Greenspan Fed in the mid- and late-1990s are viewed as a template that his successor, Jerome Powell, is open to following.

Greenspan also slammed trade tariffs as “a tax, not on your opponent, but on your own people. They pay the tax.”

“It was never true that somebody won a trade war,” he said.

