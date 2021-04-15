Greenwich Single-Family Home Listings Plunge by Most on Record

(Bloomberg) -- The pickings are getting slimmer for homebuyers in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Frenzied shoppers seeking a slice of suburban life sent listings plummeting 44% in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to a report Thursday by appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate. It was the biggest annual decline in records going back to 2014.

“Everything that’s not tied down seems to be selling,” said Jonathan Miller, president of the appraisal firm.

Single-family home sales in the posh New York suburb jumped 94%, with 200 properties changing hands. The median price of those deals was $2.24 million, a 31% increase.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.