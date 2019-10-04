(Bloomberg) -- An all-day neighborhood joint in New York’s Greenwich Village was last night named the world’s best bar, beating competition from luxury lounges around the globe and knocking London off the top of The World’s 50 Best Bars rankings.

Dante, which is now owned by Australian friends, serves modern Italian food and a range of cocktails but is still known for its espressos and negronis. The original Caffe Dante first opened on Macdougal Street in 1915, which was then a largely Italian neighborhood. Dante placed ninth last year and has won numerous awards since the current owners took over in 2015.

Second place went to the luxurious Connaught Bar in London, followed by Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires. Fourth was NoMad, New York, followed by the American Bar, London. The Clumsies, Athens, was sixth; Attaboy, New York, seventh; Atlas, Singapore, eighth; the Old Man, Hong Kong, was ninth; and Licorería Limantour, Mexico City, rounded out the Top 10.

The U.K. leads the 2019 list with 10 bars, while the U.S. has seven: Six in New York and one in San Francisco. Last year’s winner, Dandelyan, closed after founder Ryan Chetiyawardana, AKA Mr. Lyan, created a new venue, Lyaness, in the same London space. Lyaness placed at No. 39 this year. The awards were announced in a party-style ceremony at the Roundhouse in London.

The 50 Best is an annual ranking voted for by more than 500 drinks experts from around the world. It’s owned and organized by William Reed Business Media, the group behind the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards.

Here is the Top 50 followed by the 51-100 rankings, which were announced last week:

Dante – New York Connaught Bar -London Florería Atlántico – Buenos Aires The NoMad – New York American Bar – London The Clumsies -Athens Attaboy – New York Atlas – Singapore The Old Man – Hong Kong Licorería Limantour – Mexico City Manhattan – Singapore Native – Singapore Carnaval – Lima Katana Kitten – New York Guilhotina – São Paulo Three Sheets – London Himkok – Oslo High Five – Tokyo Salmón Gurú – Madrid Paradiso – Barcelona Indulge Experimental Bistro – Taipei The Dead Rabbit – New York Coupette – London The SG Club – Tokyo Dr. Stravinsky – Barcelona Employees Only – New York El Copitas – St Petersburg Scout – London Jigger & Pony – Singapore Operation Dagger – Singapore Baba Au Rum – Athens La Factoría – Old San Juan Presidente – Buenos Aires Schumann's – Munich Speak Low – Shanghai Little Red Door – Paris Linje Tio – Stockholm The Old Man – Singapore Lyaness – London Happiness Forgets – London Swift – London Trick Dog – San Francisco Maybe Sammy – Sydney 1930 – Milan Sober Company – Shanghai Electric Bing Sutt – Beirut Kwānt – London Artesian – London Coa – Hong Kong Jerry Thomas Speakeasy – Rome Subastor – São Paulo, Brazil Tayer + Elementary – London (new entry) Lost & Found – Nicosia, Cyprus The Bamboo Bar at Mandarin Oriental - Bangkok Scarfes Bar – London (new entry) Bar Benfiddich - Tokyo Two Schmucks – Barcelona Candelaria - Paris Tales & Spirits – Amsterdam Tommy’s – San Francisco 28 Hongkong Street – Singapore Zuma – Dubai Buck and Breck – Berlin Oriole – London Hanky Panky – Mexico City Bulletin Place – Sydney Sweet Liberty – Miami Danico – Paris Siete Negronis – Santiago (new entry) Baccano – Rome (new entry) Quinary – Hong Kong Blacktail – New York Central Station – Beirut Dry Martini – Barcelona Lobster Bar – Hong Kong Long Island Bar – New York Panda and Sons -Edinburgh Satan’s Whispers – London (new entry) The Baxter Inn – Sydney Black Pearl – Melbourne ABV – San Francisco Drink Kong – Rome (new entry) Charles H – Seoul Le Syndicat – Paris Bar Tench – Tokyo Nottingham Forest – Milan Donovan Bar – London (new entry) Sin+Tax – Johannesburg (new entry) Bar Orchard Ginza – Tokyo Nutmeg & Clove – Singapore (new entry) Lost Lake – Chicago Tropic City – Bangkok (new entry) The Pontiac – Hong Kong (new entry) Amor Y Amargo – New York PS40 – Sydney (new entry) Frank Bar – São Paulo The Gibson – London Mabel – Paris (new entry) Aviary – Chicago Clover Club – New York (new entry)

