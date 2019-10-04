(Bloomberg) -- An all-day neighborhood joint in New York’s Greenwich Village was last night named the world’s best bar, beating competition from luxury lounges around the globe and knocking London off the top of The World’s 50 Best Bars rankings.

Dante, which is now owned by Australian friends, serves modern Italian food and a range of cocktails but is still known for its espressos and negronis. The original Caffe Dante first opened on Macdougal Street in 1915, which was then a largely Italian neighborhood. Dante placed ninth last year and has won numerous awards since the current owners took over in 2015. 

Second place went to the luxurious Connaught Bar in London, followed by  Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires. Fourth was NoMad, New York, followed by the American Bar, London. The Clumsies, Athens, was sixth; Attaboy, New York, seventh; Atlas, Singapore, eighth; the Old Man, Hong Kong, was ninth; and Licorería Limantour, Mexico City, rounded out the Top 10.

The U.K. leads the 2019 list with 10 bars, while the U.S. has seven: Six in New York and one in San Francisco. Last year’s winner, Dandelyan, closed after founder Ryan Chetiyawardana, AKA Mr. Lyan, created a new venue, Lyaness, in the same London space. Lyaness placed at No. 39 this year. The awards were announced in a party-style ceremony at the Roundhouse in London.

The 50 Best is an annual ranking voted for by more than 500 drinks experts from around the world. It’s owned and organized by William Reed Business Media, the group behind the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards. 

Here is the Top 50 followed by the 51-100 rankings, which were announced last week:

  1. Dante – New York
  2. Connaught Bar -London
  3. Florería Atlántico – Buenos Aires
  4. The NoMad – New York
  5. American Bar – London
  6. The Clumsies -Athens
  7. Attaboy – New York
  8. Atlas – Singapore
  9. The Old Man – Hong Kong
  10. Licorería Limantour – Mexico City
  11. Manhattan – Singapore
  12. Native – Singapore
  13. Carnaval – Lima
  14. Katana Kitten – New York
  15. Guilhotina – São Paulo
  16. Three Sheets – London
  17. Himkok – Oslo
  18. High Five – Tokyo
  19. Salmón Gurú – Madrid
  20. Paradiso – Barcelona
  21. Indulge Experimental Bistro – Taipei
  22. The Dead Rabbit – New York
  23. Coupette – London
  24. The SG Club – Tokyo
  25. Dr. Stravinsky – Barcelona
  26. Employees Only – New York
  27. El Copitas – St Petersburg
  28. Scout – London
  29. Jigger & Pony – Singapore
  30. Operation Dagger – Singapore
  31. Baba Au Rum – Athens
  32. La Factoría – Old San Juan
  33. Presidente – Buenos Aires
  34. Schumann's – Munich
  35. Speak Low – Shanghai
  36. Little Red Door – Paris
  37. Linje Tio – Stockholm
  38. The Old Man – Singapore
  39. Lyaness – London
  40. Happiness Forgets – London
  41. Swift – London
  42. Trick Dog – San Francisco
  43. Maybe Sammy – Sydney
  44. 1930 – Milan
  45. Sober Company – Shanghai
  46. Electric Bing Sutt – Beirut
  47. Kwānt – London
  48. Artesian – London
  49. Coa – Hong Kong
  50. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy – Rome
  51. Subastor – São Paulo, Brazil
  52. Tayer + Elementary – London (new entry)
  53. Lost & Found – Nicosia, Cyprus
  54. The Bamboo Bar at Mandarin Oriental - Bangkok
  55. Scarfes Bar – London (new entry)
  56. Bar Benfiddich - Tokyo
  57. Two Schmucks – Barcelona
  58. Candelaria - Paris
  59. Tales & Spirits – Amsterdam
  60. Tommy’s – San Francisco
  61. 28 Hongkong Street – Singapore
  62. Zuma – Dubai
  63. Buck and Breck – Berlin
  64. Oriole – London
  65. Hanky Panky – Mexico City
  66. Bulletin Place – Sydney
  67. Sweet Liberty – Miami
  68. Danico – Paris
  69. Siete Negronis – Santiago (new entry)
  70. Baccano – Rome (new entry)
  71. Quinary – Hong Kong
  72. Blacktail – New York
  73. Central Station – Beirut
  74. Dry Martini – Barcelona
  75. Lobster Bar – Hong Kong
  76. Long Island Bar – New York
  77. Panda and Sons -Edinburgh
  78. Satan’s Whispers – London (new entry)
  79. The Baxter Inn – Sydney
  80. Black Pearl – Melbourne
  81. ABV – San Francisco
  82. Drink Kong – Rome (new entry)
  83. Charles H – Seoul
  84. Le Syndicat – Paris
  85. Bar Tench – Tokyo
  86. Nottingham Forest – Milan
  87. Donovan Bar – London (new entry)
  88. Sin+Tax – Johannesburg (new entry)
  89. Bar Orchard Ginza – Tokyo
  90. Nutmeg & Clove – Singapore (new entry)
  91. Lost Lake – Chicago
  92. Tropic City – Bangkok (new entry)
  93. The Pontiac – Hong Kong (new entry)
  94. Amor Y Amargo –  New York
  95. PS40 – Sydney (new entry)
  96. Frank Bar – São Paulo
  97.  The Gibson – London
  98. Mabel – Paris (new entry)
  99. Aviary – Chicago
  100. Clover Club – New York (new entry)

Richard Vines is Chief Food Critic at Bloomberg. You can follow him on Twitter @richardvines and Instagram @richard.vines.

To contact the author of this story: Richard Vines in London at rvines@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Timothy Coulter "Tim" at tcoulter@bloomberg.net

