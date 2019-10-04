Oct 4, 2019
Greenwich Village Hangout Wins Title of World’s Best Bar
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- An all-day neighborhood joint in New York’s Greenwich Village was last night named the world’s best bar, beating competition from luxury lounges around the globe and knocking London off the top of The World’s 50 Best Bars rankings.
Dante, which is now owned by Australian friends, serves modern Italian food and a range of cocktails but is still known for its espressos and negronis. The original Caffe Dante first opened on Macdougal Street in 1915, which was then a largely Italian neighborhood. Dante placed ninth last year and has won numerous awards since the current owners took over in 2015.
Second place went to the luxurious Connaught Bar in London, followed by Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires. Fourth was NoMad, New York, followed by the American Bar, London. The Clumsies, Athens, was sixth; Attaboy, New York, seventh; Atlas, Singapore, eighth; the Old Man, Hong Kong, was ninth; and Licorería Limantour, Mexico City, rounded out the Top 10.
The U.K. leads the 2019 list with 10 bars, while the U.S. has seven: Six in New York and one in San Francisco. Last year’s winner, Dandelyan, closed after founder Ryan Chetiyawardana, AKA Mr. Lyan, created a new venue, Lyaness, in the same London space. Lyaness placed at No. 39 this year. The awards were announced in a party-style ceremony at the Roundhouse in London.
The 50 Best is an annual ranking voted for by more than 500 drinks experts from around the world. It’s owned and organized by William Reed Business Media, the group behind the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards.
Here is the Top 50 followed by the 51-100 rankings, which were announced last week:
- Dante – New York
- Connaught Bar -London
- Florería Atlántico – Buenos Aires
- The NoMad – New York
- American Bar – London
- The Clumsies -Athens
- Attaboy – New York
- Atlas – Singapore
- The Old Man – Hong Kong
- Licorería Limantour – Mexico City
- Manhattan – Singapore
- Native – Singapore
- Carnaval – Lima
- Katana Kitten – New York
- Guilhotina – São Paulo
- Three Sheets – London
- Himkok – Oslo
- High Five – Tokyo
- Salmón Gurú – Madrid
- Paradiso – Barcelona
- Indulge Experimental Bistro – Taipei
- The Dead Rabbit – New York
- Coupette – London
- The SG Club – Tokyo
- Dr. Stravinsky – Barcelona
- Employees Only – New York
- El Copitas – St Petersburg
- Scout – London
- Jigger & Pony – Singapore
- Operation Dagger – Singapore
- Baba Au Rum – Athens
- La Factoría – Old San Juan
- Presidente – Buenos Aires
- Schumann's – Munich
- Speak Low – Shanghai
- Little Red Door – Paris
- Linje Tio – Stockholm
- The Old Man – Singapore
- Lyaness – London
- Happiness Forgets – London
- Swift – London
- Trick Dog – San Francisco
- Maybe Sammy – Sydney
- 1930 – Milan
- Sober Company – Shanghai
- Electric Bing Sutt – Beirut
- Kwānt – London
- Artesian – London
- Coa – Hong Kong
- Jerry Thomas Speakeasy – Rome
- Subastor – São Paulo, Brazil
- Tayer + Elementary – London (new entry)
- Lost & Found – Nicosia, Cyprus
- The Bamboo Bar at Mandarin Oriental - Bangkok
- Scarfes Bar – London (new entry)
- Bar Benfiddich - Tokyo
- Two Schmucks – Barcelona
- Candelaria - Paris
- Tales & Spirits – Amsterdam
- Tommy’s – San Francisco
- 28 Hongkong Street – Singapore
- Zuma – Dubai
- Buck and Breck – Berlin
- Oriole – London
- Hanky Panky – Mexico City
- Bulletin Place – Sydney
- Sweet Liberty – Miami
- Danico – Paris
- Siete Negronis – Santiago (new entry)
- Baccano – Rome (new entry)
- Quinary – Hong Kong
- Blacktail – New York
- Central Station – Beirut
- Dry Martini – Barcelona
- Lobster Bar – Hong Kong
- Long Island Bar – New York
- Panda and Sons -Edinburgh
- Satan’s Whispers – London (new entry)
- The Baxter Inn – Sydney
- Black Pearl – Melbourne
- ABV – San Francisco
- Drink Kong – Rome (new entry)
- Charles H – Seoul
- Le Syndicat – Paris
- Bar Tench – Tokyo
- Nottingham Forest – Milan
- Donovan Bar – London (new entry)
- Sin+Tax – Johannesburg (new entry)
- Bar Orchard Ginza – Tokyo
- Nutmeg & Clove – Singapore (new entry)
- Lost Lake – Chicago
- Tropic City – Bangkok (new entry)
- The Pontiac – Hong Kong (new entry)
- Amor Y Amargo – New York
- PS40 – Sydney (new entry)
- Frank Bar – São Paulo
- The Gibson – London
- Mabel – Paris (new entry)
- Aviary – Chicago
- Clover Club – New York (new entry)
