(Bloomberg) -- Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA signed an option to sell control of renewable energy provider GreenYellow SAS to Ardian SAS for 1.1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) as the French grocer moves ahead with a plan to reduce its debt pile.

The stock jumped as much as 6.6% before erasing the gains, and traded 1.2% lower as of 11:47am in Paris on Thursday. The deal still comes as a relief for investors in a stock that’s been battered this year. Shares in parent company Rallye SA also pared back most gains after jumping as much as 6%.

Casino, which owns the Monoprix and Franprix chains, holds about 72% of GreenYellow, which was founded in 2007 and develops rooftop and ground-mounted solar projects, helping commercial clients reduce energy consumption. Casino had earlier explored an initial public offering.

The transaction, at an enterprise value of 1.4 billion euros, confirms an earlier report by Bloomberg News. It’s expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, subject to regulatory approval, the grocer said in an emailed statement on Thursday as it revealed first-half results.

Bloomberg News first reported in March that Casino was considering selling GreenYellow.

The net proceeds for Casino from the transaction are expected to be 600 million euros. The company said it plans to reinvest 165 million euros in GreenYellow, alongside other shareholders Tikehau Capital, Bpifrance and Ardian.

Ardian was in competition to gain control with other suitors including Macquarie. Investor interest in environmentally friendly companies has been booming as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine focused minds on the need for energy alternatives.

Casino, which has a market value of 1.3 billion euros, has a complex structure with Chief Executive Officer Jean-Charles Naouri also in control of parent Rallye and other holding companies. The company has been under scrutiny for years, as its tries to improve its performance, which has led to repeated short-seller attacks in the past.

Casino has already sold 4 billion euros worth of assets since June 2018 and aims to sell half a billion more by the end of 2023, Chief Financial Officer David Lubek told reporters in a call Thursday.

The divestment plan was delayed by the pandemic.

Disposal proceeds for Casino from the sale are “somewhat disappointing,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Charles Allen, adding that the company’s also facing competition in its core food market.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Competition in food retail is increasing as inflation quickens, making margin recovery difficult, while Casino’s relatively higher-priced formats, such as Monoprix, could be more exposed to discounter growth. Cash Flow was negative so net debt increased, even with some disposal proceeds.

-- Charles Allen, BI retail industry analyst

Casino’s Weak Margin Becomes More Vulnerable to Inflation: React

While analysts noted better-than-expected second-quarter comparable sales figures in the grocer’s domestic market, most remain worried about the company’s longer-term outlook.

“The net read is bearish given ongoing increased debt and further profit rebasing, despite the disposal of GreenYellow being agreed timely and improving top-line trends,” JPMorgan analyst Borja Olcese writes in a note.

Bryan Garnier & Co. analyst Clement Genelot also noted the “surprisingly strong” second-quarter performance in France but warns that cash burn persists and the covenant ratio is at an all-time high.

Casino shares have lost almost half of their value this year.

