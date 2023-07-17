(Bloomberg) -- Macro trader Greg Coffey is betting there’s room for Brazil’s central bank to embark on a much more aggressive easing cycle when policymakers gather next month.

Coffey, whose Kirkoswald Asset Management has posted double-digit returns the last four years, said Brazil’s central bank would be “fully justified” in cutting interest rates by a full percentage point at the next meeting, according to an excerpt of an investor letter seen by Bloomberg.

The nation’s “underlying economy, structural fiscal improvement, and most importantly the inflation dynamic, call for much more than” the just over quarter-point reduction the market is pricing in, Kirkoswald wrote in the letter, which was sent to investors on Friday.

Coffey rose to prominence as one of the best-performing and top-paid traders at GLG Partners, where he once managed $7 billion. He returned to trading in 2018 and launched Kirkoswald, which last year made a return of 19.4%.

The firm declined to comment about the letter.

Kirkoswald’s call on Brazil follows last month’s minutes from the latest central bank meeting where policymakers led by Roberto Campos Neto said the committee saw a possibility of the beginning of a “parsimonious” inflection in interest rates — which currently sit at a six-year high.

“Roberto led the hiking cycle when the Fed cried transitory, and will no doubt be the torch carrier for central bankers globally to get aggressive on the cutting cycle come August,” the fund said.

Brazil’s swap rate traders are currently pricing in that the benchmark Selic rate will decline about 34 basis point in August, while digital options negotiated at B3 also shows traders more confident that the central bank will pick the most cautious option and kick of its cycle with a 25 basis-point reduction.

Inflation data have been surprising to the downside and Brazil’s credit outlook was boosted by S&P Global Ratings in June amid the emergence of a new fiscal framework. In the last few days, retail sales and a proxy for the nation’s gross domestic product came in well below expectations.

