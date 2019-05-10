Greg Craig Pushed Skadden to Hire Manafort Relative, U.S. Says

(Bloomberg) -- Former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP partner Gregory Craig lobbied Skadden to hire a relative of Paul Manafort while Manafort was lobbying for the pro-Russia government of Ukraine, federal prosecutors said in a court filing.

Craig is charged with lying to the government about his efforts on behalf of the Ukrainian regime at the time. He has pleaded not guilty and asked a federal judge in Washington to dismiss the case.

The prosecutors’ description of the relative appears to match that of Manafort’s daughter.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andrew Harris in Washington at aharris16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Jeffrey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.