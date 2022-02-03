(Bloomberg) -- Greg McMichael, one of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, and prosecutors said they’re ready to go to trial on federal hate crime charges after a judge rejected a plea deal saying she didn’t want to be locked into the 30-year sentence in the agreement.

McMichael and the government officially withdrew the plea agreement Thursday, according to a filing in federal court. They said they’re set to start trial on Feb. 7. McMichael’s son Travis, whose plea agreement was also rejected by the judge, has until Friday to decide whether to plea or also go to trial.

The McMichaels were convicted of murder in a state prosecution and sentenced to life behind bars with no chance of parole. They were charged in April with hate crimes and the attempted kidnapping of Arbery, adding a federal case to the earlier proceeding in state court.

Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, was also convicted of murder in state court, but was given an opportunity for parole in 30 years. Bryan hadn’t agreed to plead to the federal charges.

The three White men were convicted in the shooting death of Arbery, a Black man, while he jogged through their quiet Georgia neighborhood. The shooting was caught on video.

