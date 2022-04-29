Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Scotia Wealth Management

FOCUS: North American stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Central banks will likely continue to attack inflation by raising rates and shrinking their balance sheets. The multiple that stocks should trade at will continue to remain in question.

Additionally, investors will be nervous as to whether central banks can ultimately pull off a soft landing. Against this backdrop, we own a higher percentage of cash, dividend stocks, blue chips and stocks that can benefit from inflation. We are also opportunistic with accumulating oversold areas in technology and growth on pronounced weakness.

TOP PICKS:

BMO Equal Weight U.S. Banks ETF (ZUB TSX)

BMO offers investors a nice growth opportunity at an attractive valuation

Walt Disney (DIS NYSE)

Disney offers investors an attractive growth profile while trading at a reasonable multiple.

PayPal (PYPL NASD)

PayPal offers investors a high growth profile while trading at a compelling multiple.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ZUB TSX Y Y Y DIS NYSE Y Y Y PYPL NASD Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: April 16, 2021

BCE Inc. (BCE TSX)

Then: $58.11

Now: $69.44

Return: 19%

Total Return: 26%

Bank of Montreal (BMO TSX)

Then: $114.82

Now: $138.28

Return: 20%

Total Return: 26%

Enbridge (ENB TSX)

Then: $46.63

Now: $57.05

Return: 22%

Total Return: 30%

Total Return Average: 27%