Greg Newman, director and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management

Focus: North American dividend stocks and protection strategies

MARKET OUTLOOK

The cycle has gone on for a long time. Warning signs are gathering, from an inverted yield curve to world PMIs below $50, to lacklustre earnings, to a German economy teetering on the edge of recession, to higher odds of a hard Brexit.

Is the Fed behind the curve as the bond market is implying? Will the U.S. and China progress sufficiently? Will a hard Brexit happen? Will Germany unveil a stimulus plan? Still near the highs, both the bulls and the bears are nervous. Should one remain long?

If you do not have one already, now is the time to have an asset allocation that is proper for your financial considerations and temperament. By and large, select stocks that are capable of playing both offence and defence in this environment.

TOP PICKS

SHOPIFY (SHOP.TO)

It offers investors an exciting growth play to a cloud-based, multichannel e-commerce platform for small- and medium-size businesses.

DISNEY (DIS.N)

It offers investors an exciting growth play on direct-to-consumer streaming through the relatively stability of its legacy businesses.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL (QSR.TO)

It offers investors an exciting growth play on untapped potential in Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeye’s, with more stores, menu innovation and greater efficiencies.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND SHOP Y Y Y DIS Y Y Y QSR Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: SEP. 28, 2018

FINNING INTERNATIONAL (FTT.TO)

Then: $31.55

Now: $22.61

Return:-28%

Total return: -27%

AECON GROUP (ARE.TO)

Then: $16.23

Now: $18.49

Return: 14%

Total return: 17%

BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (BIP_u.TO)

Then: $51.57

Now: $58.89

Return: 14%

Total return: 18%

Total return average: -3%