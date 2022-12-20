Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod

FOCUS: North American stocks and protection strategies 

MARKET OUTLOOK:

We all know that if you miss the first 20 days of the next bull market historically you miss a lot of the gain.

We also know that those rallies usually begin at very counterintuitive times. 

So at some point having too little equity exposure becomes a dangerous thing.   

Many names look very cheap now. But if earnings are set to decline or costs are set to go up, due to inflation or a higher cost of capital, it can be misleading.   

We are in one of those periods where it seems that almost anything other than cash or short-term income is getting punished.

Bear markets often bottom post-yield curve inversion when they start to re-steepen.

Once that happens the investor mindset should transition from a glass half empty to half full perspective. This could start to happen in the first half. Remain overweight in cash and short-term fixed income.

TOP PICKS:

Greg Newman's Top Picks

Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod, discusses his top picks: 1 Year Annual GIC, BCE, and Altagas.

1 Year Annual GIC: 

Park some capital at the highest one-year GIC rate in many years.

BCE (BCE TSX):

Earn a nice dividend and some decent capital appreciation over time from this stable and growing business.

Altagas (ALA TSX):

Earn a nice dividend and some capital appreciation from this growing business. 

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO//FUND
1 YEAR ANNUAL GIC AT > 5% Y Y Y
BCE TSX Y Y Y
ALA TSX Y Y Y

 

PAST PICKS: January 13, 2022

Greg Newman's Past Picks

Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod, discusses his past picks: TFI International, Bank of Montreal, and Finning International.

TFI International (TFII TSX)

  • Then: $123.91
  • Now: $138.96
  • Return: 12%
  • Total Return: 13%

Bank of Montreal (BMO TSX)

  • Then: $147.57
  • Now: $121.48
  • Return: -18%
  • Total Return: -14%

Finning International (FTT TSX)

  • Then: $33.74
  • Now: $32.90
  • Return: -2%
  • Total Return: 0.4%

Total Return Average: -0.2%

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
TFII TSX Y Y Y
BMO TSX Y Y Y
FTT TSX Y Y Y

 

