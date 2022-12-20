Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod

FOCUS: North American stocks and protection strategies

MARKET OUTLOOK:

We all know that if you miss the first 20 days of the next bull market historically you miss a lot of the gain.

We also know that those rallies usually begin at very counterintuitive times.

So at some point having too little equity exposure becomes a dangerous thing.

Many names look very cheap now. But if earnings are set to decline or costs are set to go up, due to inflation or a higher cost of capital, it can be misleading.

We are in one of those periods where it seems that almost anything other than cash or short-term income is getting punished.

Bear markets often bottom post-yield curve inversion when they start to re-steepen.

Once that happens the investor mindset should transition from a glass half empty to half full perspective. This could start to happen in the first half. Remain overweight in cash and short-term fixed income.

TOP PICKS:

1 Year Annual GIC:

Park some capital at the highest one-year GIC rate in many years.

BCE (BCE TSX):

Earn a nice dividend and some decent capital appreciation over time from this stable and growing business.

Altagas (ALA TSX):

Earn a nice dividend and some capital appreciation from this growing business.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO//FUND 1 YEAR ANNUAL GIC AT > 5% Y Y Y BCE TSX Y Y Y ALA TSX Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: January 13, 2022

TFI International (TFII TSX)

Then: $123.91

Now: $138.96

Return: 12%

Total Return: 13%

Bank of Montreal (BMO TSX)

Then: $147.57

Now: $121.48

Return: -18%

Total Return: -14%

Finning International (FTT TSX)

Then: $33.74

Now: $32.90

Return: -2%

Total Return: 0.4%

Total Return Average: -0.2%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND TFII TSX Y Y Y BMO TSX Y Y Y FTT TSX Y Y Y

BNN Bloomberg is owned by Bell Media, which is a division of BCE.