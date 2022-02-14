MARKET OUTLOOK:

Rates are rising and the drum beats of war may be unfortunately sounding. Companies will need stronger EPS growth and more durable and sustainable margins to attract investors. The good news is that many corporations have termed out their debt obligations and have strong balance sheets. Stock buy backs will be supportive, as will a lot of cash on the sidelines.

Dividends, value, financials, industrials, metals and energy continue to be in the sweet spot. That said, many attractive names on the growth and technology side have already surfaced.

As long as a war does not get out of hand, the ground still remains somewhat fertile for investors.



TOP PICKS:

Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN TSX)

Offers investors a generous yield with nice growth at a reasonable price

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC NYSE)

WFC offers investors a brisk growth rate over the couple of years at a reasonable multiple.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A TSX)

Offers investors a high growth rate at a reasonable price

PAST PICKS: March 12, 2021

Bank of Montreal (BMO TSX)

Then: $109.73

Now: $150.74

Return: 37%

Total Return: 41%

Citigroup Inc (C NYSE)

Then: $73.31

Now: $66.73

Return: -9%

Total Return: -6%

ATS Automation (ATA TSX)

Then: $28.00

Now: $48.99

Return: 75%

Total Return: 75%

Total Return Average: 37%

