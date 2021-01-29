Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management

FOCUS: North American stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

The Reddit rebellion of retail investors is triggering dislocation, which is rippling through the market. While there are certainly areas of froth and even some pockets of outright nonsense, many stocks have a lot of value here – even if the market could benefit from some healthy consolidation. Use this period of volatility to build positions in quality names that are trading below where they should be.

TOP PICKS:

Starbucks (SBUX NASD)

Premium Brands Holdings (PBH TSX)

Intact Financial Corporation (IFC TSX)

PAST PICKS: January 10, 2020

Facebook (FB NASD)

Then: $218.06

Now: $260.48

Return: 19%

Total Return: 19%

Amazon (AMZN NASD)

Then: $1,883.16

Now: $3,203.00

Return: 70%

Total Return: 70%

Finning International (FTT TSX)

Then: $25.04

Now: $27.14

Return: 8%

Total Return: 12%

Total Return Average: 34%

DISCLOUSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND FB NASD Y Y Y AMZN NASD Y Y Y FTT TSX Y Y Y



Website: www.newmangroup.ca

