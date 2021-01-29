16h ago
Greg Newman's Top Picks: Jan. 29, 2021
Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management
FOCUS: North American stocks
MARKET OUTLOOK:
The Reddit rebellion of retail investors is triggering dislocation, which is rippling through the market. While there are certainly areas of froth and even some pockets of outright nonsense, many stocks have a lot of value here – even if the market could benefit from some healthy consolidation. Use this period of volatility to build positions in quality names that are trading below where they should be.
Starbucks (SBUX NASD)
Premium Brands Holdings (PBH TSX)
Intact Financial Corporation (IFC TSX)
PAST PICKS: January 10, 2020
Facebook (FB NASD)
- Then: $218.06
- Now: $260.48
- Return: 19%
- Total Return: 19%
Amazon (AMZN NASD)
- Then: $1,883.16
- Now: $3,203.00
- Return: 70%
- Total Return: 70%
Finning International (FTT TSX)
- Then: $25.04
- Now: $27.14
- Return: 8%
- Total Return: 12%
Total Return Average: 34%
