Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management
FOCUS: North American stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK: 

The Reddit rebellion of retail investors is triggering dislocation, which is rippling through the market. While there are certainly areas of froth and even some pockets of outright nonsense, many stocks have a lot of value here – even if the market could benefit from some healthy consolidation. Use this period of volatility to build positions in quality names that are trading below where they should be.

TOP PICKS:

Greg Newman's Top Picks

Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management discusses his top picks: Starbucks, Premium Brands and Intact Financial.

Starbucks (SBUX NASD) 

Premium Brands Holdings (PBH TSX) 

Intact Financial Corporation (IFC TSX) 

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
(SBUX NASD)  
 (PBH TSX) 
 (IFC TSX) 

 

PAST PICKS: January 10, 2020

Greg Newman's Past Picks

Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management discusses his past picks: Finning International, Facebook and Amazon.

Facebook (FB NASD)

  • Then: $218.06
  • Now: $260.48
  • Return: 19%
  • Total Return: 19%

Amazon (AMZN NASD)

  • Then: $1,883.16
  • Now: $3,203.00
  • Return: 70%
  • Total Return: 70%

Finning International (FTT TSX)

  • Then: $25.04
  • Now: $27.14
  • Return: 8%
  • Total Return: 12%

Total Return Average: 34%

 

DISCLOUSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
 FB NASD
 AMZN NASD
 FTT TSX


Website: www.newmangroup.ca 
 