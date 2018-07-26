Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor, director and portfolio manager at the Newman Group, Scotia Wealth Management

Focus: North American dividend stocks and protection strategies

MARKET OUTLOOK

Until yesterday, it was looking more likely that we were heading for more entrenched trade disputes. But the markets remained largely unaffected. Perhaps the markets anticipated that global growth could withstand skirmishes that are limited, temporary and that may even reverse some long standing imbalances. I believe the better view is that pragmatism will win out in the end and reasonable concessions will be made, ultimately leading to greater trade. Until then, as long we aren’t headed for recession we remain constructive on balance.

TOP PICKS

BANK OF MONTREAL (BMO.TO)

Offers investors an attractive potential growth rate combined with an enviable and — over time — growing dividend at a reasonable price.

MANULIFE FINANCIAL (MFC.TO)

Offers investors an attractive potential growth rate combined with an enviable and growing dividend at a compelling price.

FINNING INTERNATIONAL (FTT.TO)

Offers investors a high potential growth rate combined with a decent dividend at a compelling price for its anticipated growth rate.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND BMO Y Y Y MFC Y Y Y FTT Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: JULY 28, 2017

ISHARES MSCI EUROPE IMI INDEX ETF (XEH.TO)

Then: $23.99

Now: $25.19

Return: 5%

Total return: 8%

WSP GLOBAL (WSP.TO)

I trimmed at higher levels and sold some calls.

Then: $50.62

Now: $69.05

Return: 36%

Total return: 40%

NUTRIEN (NTR.TO)

Then: $69.00

Now: $70.30

Return: 2%

Total return: 4%

Total return average: 17%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND XEH Y Y Y WSP Y Y Y NTR Y Y Y

WEBSITE: newmangroup.ca