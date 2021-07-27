Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management

Focus: North American stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Lower bond yields and the Delta variant are concerning investors that a well needed correction is nearing.

That said, credit spreads are acting just fine suggesting yields are falling for other reasons.

In the meantime, some of the market leaders that help determine the direction of the over all market seem to be breaking out.

Those positioned for a correction might miss some good market lift.

TOP PICKS:

Telus International (TIXT TSX)

Intact Financial (IFC TSX)

Intertape Polymer Group (ITP TSX)

PAST PICKS: Aug. 17, 2020

Quebecor (QBR/B TSX)

Then: $33.72

Now: $32.93

Return: -2%

Total Return: +1%

Power Corp. (POW TSX)

Then: $25.73

Now: $39.40

Return: 53%

Total Return: 62%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP-U TSX)

Then: $58.29

Now: $68.70

Return: 18%

Total Return: 23%

Total Return Average: 29%