Greg Newman's Top Picks: July 27, 2021
Greg Newman's Market Outlook
Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management
Focus: North American stocks
MARKET OUTLOOK:
Lower bond yields and the Delta variant are concerning investors that a well needed correction is nearing.
That said, credit spreads are acting just fine suggesting yields are falling for other reasons.
In the meantime, some of the market leaders that help determine the direction of the over all market seem to be breaking out.
Those positioned for a correction might miss some good market lift.
TOP PICKS:
Telus International (TIXT TSX)
Intertape Polymer Group (ITP TSX)
PAST PICKS: Aug. 17, 2020
Quebecor (QBR/B TSX)
- Then: $33.72
- Now: $32.93
- Return: -2%
- Total Return: +1%
Power Corp. (POW TSX)
- Then: $25.73
- Now: $39.40
- Return: 53%
- Total Return: 62%
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP-U TSX)
- Then: $58.29
- Now: $68.70
- Return: 18%
- Total Return: 23%
Total Return Average: 29%
