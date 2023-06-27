Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod

FOCUS: North American stocks and protection strategies

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Investors are concerned that a deeply inverted yield curve, sticky inflation and an anemic China recovery means that the economy is on the precipice of recession. Yet, analyst earning expectations and a healthy job market suggest otherwise. There are some decent places to put money to work in equities, but bonds and cash also pay very well. Market positioning and sentiment are no longer the tailwinds they were at the start of the year. Absent a catalyst, quarter end rebalancing and profit taking may continue to weigh on some stocks over the next few days. We will likely use this weakness to add. Markets are ambiguous at the best of times, but given this degree of uncertainty a healthy amount of both offence and defence is prudent. Stay on or near your asset allocation.

TOP PICKS:

Altagas (ALA TSX)

ALA offers investors attractive growth at a compelling price.

Rogers Communications (RCI/B TSX)

RCI.B offers investors attractive growth at a compelling price.

BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZQQ TSX)

ZQQ offers investors attractive growth at a reasonable price given all of the investment themes and tailwinds.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ALA TSX Y Y Y RCI/B TSX Y Y Y ZQQ TSX Y Y Y

Past Picks: May 27, 2022

ARC Resources (ARX TSX)

Then: $19.02

Now: $18.11

Return: -5%

Total Return: -2%

Finning International (FTT TSX)

Then: $33.78

Now: $39.71

Return: 18%

Total Return: 21%

Keyera (KEY TSX)

Then: $33.72

Now: $29.36

Return: -13%

Total Return: -7%

Total Return Average: 4%