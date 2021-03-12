Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Scotia Wealth Management

FOCUS: North American stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

The value trade is well underway and many stocks we have been buying are no longer as compelling as they were only weeks ago. That said, there is generally still room to run and there are also large pockets of the market that are still only midway into their ascent such as banks, some U.S. pharmaceuticals and many Canadian industrials. As well, once the bond yield fever breaks, it will be time to wade into some areas of technology again.

TOP PICKS:

Bank of Montreal (BMO TSX)

Offers investors a compelling earnings profile at an attractive valuation with a nice dividend

Citigroup (C NYSE)

Offers investors a compelling earnings profile at an attractive valuation with a nice dividend

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA TSX)

Offers investors a compelling earnings profile while trading at an attractive valuation

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND BMO TSX Y Y Y C NYSE Y Y Y ATA TSX Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: March 11, 2020

Intact Financial (IFC TSX)

Then: $131.88

Now: $153.01

Return: +16%

Total Return: +20%

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM/A TSX) - 3 for 2 stock split April 2, 20220

Then: $74.14 (adjusted price $49.42)

Now: $54.23

Return: +10%

Total Return: +11%

Alphabet (GOOGL NASD)

Then: $1,210.90

Now: $2,063.16

Return: +70%

Total Return: +70%

Total Return Average: +34%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND IFC TSX Y Y Y BAM/A TSX Y Y Y GOOGL NASD Y Y Y

