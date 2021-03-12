Mar 12, 2021
Greg Newman's Top Picks: March 12, 2021
The value trade is well underway and many stocks we have been buying are no longer as compelling as they were only weeks ago. That said, there is generally still room to run and there are also large pockets of the market that are still only midway into their ascent such as banks, some U.S. pharmaceuticals and many Canadian industrials. As well, once the bond yield fever breaks, it will be time to wade into some areas of technology again.
Offers investors a compelling earnings profile at an attractive valuation with a nice dividend
ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA TSX)
Offers investors a compelling earnings profile while trading at an attractive valuation
PAST PICKS: March 11, 2020
Intact Financial (IFC TSX)
- Then: $131.88
- Now: $153.01
- Return: +16%
- Total Return: +20%
Brookfield Asset Management (BAM/A TSX) - 3 for 2 stock split April 2, 20220
- Then: $74.14 (adjusted price $49.42)
- Now: $54.23
- Return: +10%
- Total Return: +11%
Alphabet (GOOGL NASD)
- Then: $1,210.90
- Now: $2,063.16
- Return: +70%
- Total Return: +70%
Total Return Average: +34%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|IFC TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|BAM/A TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|GOOGL NASD
|Y
|Y
|Y
