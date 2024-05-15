19h ago
Greg Newman's Top Picks: May 15, 2024
BNN Bloomberg
Greg Newman's Top Picks
Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod
FOCUS: North American equities and dividend stocks
MARKET OUTLOOK:
Markets are excited about a re-acceleration in earnings growth combined with eventual interest rate reductions. As such, the market rally has been broadening out. Yet at the same time inflation has remained sticky. Will the markets achieve the soft landing they are looking for or will stagflation take hold?
Independent of the outcome, we believe you can find value right now in both fixed income and in a widening swath of equities including growth, value, dividend, industrial, technology, financial and material stocks.
TOP PICKS:
Amazon offers investors excellent growth at a reasonable price.
Manulife offers investors nice growth at a compelling price with a nice growing dividend.
Intact Financial offers investors attractive growth at a fair price.
PAST PICKS: MARCH 3, 2023
High Interest Savings
- Return: 6.2%
Telus (T TSX)
- Then: $27.31
- Now: $22.55
- Return: -17%
- Total Return: -11%
Altagas (ALA TSX)
- Then: $23.89
- Now: $30.58
- Return: 28%
- Total Return: 35%
Total Return Average: 10%
- Still own but have been selling down High-Interest Savings to boost equity
