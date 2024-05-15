Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod

FOCUS: North American equities and dividend stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Markets are excited about a re-acceleration in earnings growth combined with eventual interest rate reductions. As such, the market rally has been broadening out. Yet at the same time inflation has remained sticky. Will the markets achieve the soft landing they are looking for or will stagflation take hold?

Independent of the outcome, we believe you can find value right now in both fixed income and in a widening swath of equities including growth, value, dividend, industrial, technology, financial and material stocks.

TOP PICKS:

Amazon (AMZN NASD)

Amazon offers investors excellent growth at a reasonable price.

Manulife (MFC TSX)

Manulife offers investors nice growth at a compelling price with a nice growing dividend.

Intact Financial (IFC TSX)

Intact Financial offers investors attractive growth at a fair price.